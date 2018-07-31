© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Tim Hecker's 'This Life' Maps Japanese Classical Music Onto Digital Emotions

By Lars Gotrich
Published July 31, 2018 at 9:43 AM CDT
Tim Hecker's <em>Konoyo</em> comes out Sept. 28.

Tim Hecker comes from a long line of unlineal composers, likeFrançois Bayle and Daphne Oram, where a source material — be it guitar, piano, synths, field recordings — is manipulated into new shades of sound via digital processing.

"I think it's a feeling more than anything," Hecker says of making existing sounds his own. "Like a feeling that guides how the music should sound. And it questions the idea of composition. It questions the idea of originally writing something."

Konoyo was mostly recorded during trips to Japan with the gagaku (which is the oldest form of classical music in Japan) ensemble Tokyo Gakuso. "This Life" draws from a ceremonial palette, as strings, chimes and woodwinds are warped into bombastic, yet mournful strands of electro-acoustic detritus.

Konoyo comes out Sept. 28 viaKranky. Tim Heckerwith members of the gagaku ensemble and Kara-Lis Coverdale in Tokyo, London, Krakow and Berlin.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Lars Gotrich
