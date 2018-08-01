Hear The Striking Simplicity Of Cordovas' 'Talk To Me'

East Nashville Americana rockers Cordovas are taking their place amongst the musical lineage of cosmic country greats like Gram Parsons, Americana poster kids Uncle Tupelo, the New Riders of the Purple Sage, and the early roots-rock of Little Feat. Led by Joe Firstman, the band is set to release it debut album That Santa Fe Channel on Aug. 10. Produced by The Milk Carton Kids' Kenneth Pattengale, it's a collection of songs anchored with electric guitars, rhythms and grooves that usher the songs along, mellifluous pedal steel, and sweet, sweet harmonies.

In NPR Music's premiere of Cordova's "I'm The One Who Needs You Tonight," Benjamin Naddaff-Hafrey positively noted that song's striking simplicity. The same can be said about today's premiere of another song from That Santa Fe Channel, "Talk To Me." The first thing you hear is lead singer Joe Firstman singing, "Did you ever think of me when you're driving up the street," as the pedal steel kicks in alongside the additional guitar accompaniment and the rhythmic pulse of the piano. It's an all-too-short two and a half minutes, as the song rides out with joyous six string instrumentation.

That Santa Fe Channelis out Aug. 10 onATO Records.

