© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Steve Earle & The Dukes On Mountain Stage

By Adam Harris
Published August 2, 2018 at 1:40 PM CDT
steve

While he's worn many hats in his creative career — novelist, actor, playwright and radio host — singer-songwriter Steve Earle is best known as a self-proclaimed "hardcore troubadour." In his sixth appearance on Mountain Stage, Earle brings songs from So You Wannabe an Outlaw? his latest collection of new material that features guest appearances by Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert.

He dedicates "The Firebreak Line," a song not heard on the radio broadcast, to the men and women who battle fires throughout the country, often called "Hot Shots." Earle first recorded "The Mountain" on an album with the Del McCoury Band inspired by the coal-country of Appalachia. "This is a beautiful place where you live," he tells the audience in Charleston, W.Va, "And you have to take care of it."

Earle's first appearance on Mountain Stage was in 1996, on a show that also featured one of Earle's most influential mentors, Guy Clark. Introduced to Clark's music through Townes Van Zandt when a 17-year-old Earle moved to Nashville, Clark became one of his greatest teachers. Clark died in 2016, and "Goodbye Michelangelo" is Earle's tribute to his hero.

Along with his backing band The Dukes (Chris Masterson on lead guitar and vocals, Eleanor Whitmore on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Kelley Looney on bass guitar, Brad Pemberton on drums and Ricky Ray Jackson on steel guitar) Earle closes with his best-known hit, 1988's "Copperhead Road."

SET LIST:

  • "So You Wannabe an Outlaw"

  • "Lookin' For A Woman"

  • "The Firebreak Line"

  • "The Mountain"

  • "Goodbye Michelangelo"

  • "Copperhead Road"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Adam Harris
    Adam is a native of Greenbrier County and graduated from Radford University in 2005 with a degree in Music Business and minor in Media Studies. After completing an internship with Mountain Stage, he was hired as Assistant Producer in October 2005. He became Executive Producer when his predecessor and co-founder Andy Ridenour retired in August 2011.
    See stories by Adam Harris