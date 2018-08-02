Watch Cartoon John Prine Race A Scooter In The 'Old Folks' Home' In New Music Video

The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine's first album of new music since 2005, is rich with reflections that only age and experience can offer. There's the warm, wistful "Summer's End," and the delirious depiction of the afterlife and its consequence-free cigarettes and vodka gingers on "When I Get to Heaven." Even in a recent video for "Knockin' on Your Screen Door," Prine's position as elder statesman of songwriting is evident as he holds court in Nashville.

A new animated video for "Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)," featuring illustrations and animations from Josh Britt and Neilson Hubbard, is a light and loving laugh at what happens when you're facing down eternity. With typical humor and heart, a cartoon Prine skates through a cosmic roller rink and races a bright red scooter down the hall of a nursing home. Sure, time marches on, but good humor can't be stopped either.

The Tree of Forgiveness is out now viaOh Boy Records.

