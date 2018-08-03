© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Boz Scaggs On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published August 3, 2018 at 1:28 PM CDT
Boz Scaggs
Boz Scaggs

No matter what you listen to in your life right now, no matter how far your musical tastes have come, the music you grew up with will always be special. Today's guest, Boz Scaggs, can tell you that firsthand. He played with the Steve Miller Band in the '60s and became a household name in the '70s thanks to songs like "Lido Shuffle" and albums like Silk Degrees. Musically, he's been here, there and everywhere — from R&B to soul to pop standards, jazz and yacht rock. But Boz has spent his past few records digging back to some of the material that he first fell in love with growing up in Texas and Oklahoma.

Boz' new album is called Out of the Blues. It traces, as you might guess, Boz's early love of the blues. The album features classic tunes by the likes of Bobby 'Blue' Bland and Jimmy Reed, and a surprisingly bluesy Neil Young cover, which we'll talk about. The album also includes original songs by Boz's friend Jack Walroth. Hear that and more in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
See stories by Talia Schlanger