Rachel Z On Piano Jazz

Published August 3, 2018 at 7:02 AM CDT
Rachel Z.

Pianist and composer Rachel Z grew up in Manhattan in a musical family. Her mother taught her classical voice and opera from a young age, but she found her own sound in the jazz and rock worlds. On the keys, she is lightning-quick and her percussive yet lyrical approach enhances her technique. In 2010, she formed a group called The Trio of Oz with her husband, Omar Hakim. On this 1999 Piano Jazz, Rachel Z performs her original "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree." She and McPartland switch gears with "All the Things You Are."

Originally broadcasted Fall 1999.

SET LIST:

  • "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree" (Nicolazzo)

  • "Artemisia" (Nicolazzo)

  • "Footprints" (Shorter)

  • "What's Your Story Morning Glory?" (Lawrence, Webster, Williams)

  • "Autumn Leaves" (Kozma, Mercer, Prevert)

  • "Bodhisattva" (Nicolazzo)

  • "A Room of One's Own" (Nicolazzo)

  • Free Piece (McPartland, Nicolazzo)

  • "All The Things You Are" (Hammerstein, Kern)

