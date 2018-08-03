Rachel Z On Piano Jazz

Pianist and composer Rachel Z grew up in Manhattan in a musical family. Her mother taught her classical voice and opera from a young age, but she found her own sound in the jazz and rock worlds. On the keys, she is lightning-quick and her percussive yet lyrical approach enhances her technique. In 2010, she formed a group called The Trio of Oz with her husband, Omar Hakim. On this 1999 Piano Jazz, Rachel Z performs her original "Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree." She and McPartland switch gears with "All the Things You Are."

Originally broadcasted Fall 1999.

SET LIST:

"Gently Sleeps the Pear Tree" (Nicolazzo)

"Artemisia" (Nicolazzo)

"Footprints" (Shorter)

"What's Your Story Morning Glory?" (Lawrence, Webster, Williams)

"Autumn Leaves" (Kozma, Mercer, Prevert)

"Bodhisattva" (Nicolazzo)

"A Room of One's Own" (Nicolazzo)

Free Piece (McPartland, Nicolazzo)

"All The Things You Are" (Hammerstein, Kern)

