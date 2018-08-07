Travis Scott Rides A Fire-Breathing Dragon In 'Stop Trying To Be God' Video

Look, if you're going to make a music video warning about developing a God complex, you might as well load it with tons of biblical imagery and over-the-top CGI.

In "Stop Trying to Be God," from Travis Scott's Astroworld, you'll see singing sheep, baptism by fire, baptism by trap, a Monty Python and the Holy Grail-style window to heaven where God watches on, a ram-headed dragon, James Blake singing in a graveyard and a gold-painted Kylie Jenner holding a lamb. Director Dave Meyers (who recently made Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" video) doesn't hold back.

In addition to James Blake, the track also features Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey, Kid Cudi and none other than Stevie Wonder on harmonica.

