My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James brought a full band to the KCRW studio for the first live radio session behind his new solo album Uniform Distortion. The album's sound is grounded in raw psychedelic rock jams that are more about capturing a vibe than creating perfection. Our favorite is "No Secrets," one of his most personal tracks to date.

SET LIST:

"No Secrets"

