Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

Purgatory is the breakthrough full-length album from Kentucky native Tyler Childers, who rocketed to the upper echelon of honky-tonk heroes when fellow Kentuckian Sturgill Simpson signed on to co-produce the record in Nashville with David Ferguson. Since then, Childers was picked for opening spots on two of Margo Price's three sold-out nights at the Ryman Auditorium, has shared the stage with John Prine, and has performed sets at Bonnaroo, XPN Fest, Newport Folk Festival and Lollapalooza, among others.

Accompanied by his longtime band of Appalachian musicians, including members of bluegrass group The Wooks, with help from alt-rocker William Matheny on guitar, Childers makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage with a set of tunes from Purgatory(Including "Honky Tonk Flame," which wasn't heard in the radio broadcast). The band blends the traditional sounds of classic country and bluegrass while Childers weaves his straightforward, ruralized poetry, with occasional nods to the modern times.

"I ain't got bars, nor the charge, to call her anyway," he sings on "Universal Sound."

Consistent touring is in the cards for the remainder of the year, with Childers and company ending summer 2018 in Denmark, Sweden, Netherlands and United Kingdom before returning stateside for more fall touring, including a three-night stand at Nashville's Exit/In and a pair of shows to end the year at Kentucky's Louisville Palace.

SET LIST:

"Purgatory"

"Born Again"

"Whitehouse Road"

"Honky Tonk Flame"

"Universal Sound "

"Lady May"

