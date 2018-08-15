© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Nuevofest 2018: Experience The Celebration

Published August 15, 2018 at 9:00 AM CDT
Femina-X performing live at Nuevofest 2018
Femina-X performing live at Nuevofest 2018

Last month at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, WXPN and World Cafe hosted the fifth annual Nuevofest, a celebration of the new sounds of Latin alternative music, produced in association with .

Seven bands took over the stages at World Cafe Live for a long day of music that mixed together varying musical styles including punk rock, electronic beats, mariachi, son, cumbia, salsa, and classic Cuban. Watch complete sets from Nuevofest 2018 below.

Arts & Culture
