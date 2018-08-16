How Fans Of R&B Singer Aretha Franklin Are Reacting To Her Death

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And the tributes for Aretha Franklin have been pouring in from all corners. President Trump praised her before starting a Cabinet meeting at the White House. President Obama tweeted this message. Aretha helped define the American experience. In her voice we could feel our history, all of it and in every shade.

And in Franklin's hometown, Detroit, fans came to the Motown Museum to pay their respects. For local Dajuanna Travier, Aretha Franklin was a symbol of strength.

DAJUANNA TRAVIER: For all women, man or no man. Basically, she did not have to have someone on her shoulder to validate her presence.

CORNISH: Chris Ardrey of Columbus, Ohio, was there, too. He says the world has lost more than a great voice.

CHRIS ARDREY: Some parts of America don't understand everything that we fought for - civil rights, culture. Losing a voice like Aretha - was a voice that stood for a lot of what those philosophies are ingrained in. And to lose her is losing a little bit of humanity.

KELLY: Fans in Detroit remembering the queen of soul today. Aretha Franklin was 76.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I SAY A LITTLE PRAYER")

ARETHA FRANKLIN: (Singing) Together, together, that's how it must be. To live without you would only mean heartbreak for me. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.