Cardi B And Kehlani Get Caught In A Glass Case Of Emotion In 'Ring'

Cardi B and Kehlani are through with miscommunication. The Atlantic Record cohorts team up for the platinum-plated new video for the song "Ring," one of the sleeper hits from Cardi's debut album Invasion of Privacy. With both the singer and rapper sporting platinum blonde hair and flashy, silver attire, the ladies have a glamorous vent session over unresponsive love interests.

While missed calls and mixed messages leave the two meandering through relationship woes and force them to fill in the grey areas, the visual fills in the blanks with pretty direct metaphors. Cardi is tangled up in phone lines and in separate shots, they're each trapped in their respective glass cases of emotion.

"You don't want this gunsmoke / Learn to text with your nose if your thumb broke / I don't care if we get into it and I stall on your ass / Better still wake up to missed calls from your ass," Cardi rhymes in the first verse.

Even though another single from Invasion of Privacy, "I Like It," has held steady atop the Billboard Hot 100this summer (it peaked at No. 1 and is currently at the No. 3 spot), the Bronx-bred rapper has remained out of the public eye lately, due mostly to the fact that she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Kulture, with husband and fellow rapper Offset in July. With the new video for "Ring," Cardi may have marked the end of her maternity leave.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.