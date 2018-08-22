© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Hear Soccer Mommy's Plaintive Cover Of Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm On Fire'

By Lyndsey McKenna
Published August 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM CDT
Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire" is a portrait of pent-up tension. With its single artwork ablaze and the video's classic white car, the Born in the U.S.A. cut captures the all-consuming nature of desire. But beneath its steady synth, the song holds an existential quandary that feels downright depressive — something the very best covers of the track have captured.

In Nashville singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy's hands, "I'm on Fire" embraces the melancholy of obsessive attraction. Guitar strums swirl under Sophie Allison's plaintive and reflective voice, creating a space of solitude where ardor and anxiety intertwine.

Soccer Mommy's "Henry"/"I'm On Fire" 7" is out Oct. 5 viaFat Possum.

