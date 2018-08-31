© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published August 31, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Troye Sivan's <em>Bloom </em>is on our short list of the best albums out on Aug. 31.

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new albums out on Aug. 31, including music from Big Red Machine (a new side project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National), the pop paradise of singer Troye Sivan, a tribute to Roger Miller and more.

Featured Albums

  • Big Red Machine: Big Red Machine
    Featured Song: "Air Stryp"

  • Troye Sivan: Bloom
    Featured Song: "Seventeen"

  • Saintseneca: Pillar of Na
    Featured Song: "Moon Barks at the Dog"

  • Aaron Lee Tasjan: Karma for Cheap
    Featured Song: "The Truth is so Hard to Believe"

  • Tash Sultana: Flow State
    Featured Song: "Big Smoke"

  • Various Artists: King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller
    Featured Songs: "Dang Me" and "The Last Word in Lonesome is Me"

    • Other Notable Releases for Aug. 31:Amos Lee: My New Moon;Madeleine Peyroux: Anthem;Bun B: Return of the Trill;Anna Calvi: Hunter;Idles: Joy as an Act of Resistance;Passenger: Runaway

    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
