New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now
All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new albums out on Aug. 31, including music from Big Red Machine (a new side project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National), the pop paradise of singer Troye Sivan, a tribute to Roger Miller and more.
Featured Albums
Featured Song: "Air Stryp"
Featured Song: "Seventeen"
Featured Song: "Moon Barks at the Dog"
Featured Song: "The Truth is so Hard to Believe"
Featured Song: "Big Smoke"
Featured Songs: "Dang Me" and "The Last Word in Lonesome is Me"
Other Notable Releases for Aug. 31:Amos Lee: My New Moon;Madeleine Peyroux: Anthem;Bun B: Return of the Trill;Anna Calvi: Hunter;Idles: Joy as an Act of Resistance;Passenger: Runaway
