New Music Friday For Aug. 31: Six Albums You Should Hear Now

All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson about the essential new albums out on Aug. 31, including music from Big Red Machine (a new side project of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner of The National), the pop paradise of singer Troye Sivan, a tribute to Roger Miller and more.

Featured Albums

Big Red Machine: Big Red Machine

Featured Song: "Air Stryp"

Troye Sivan: Bloom

Featured Song: "Seventeen"

Saintseneca: Pillar of Na

Featured Song: "Moon Barks at the Dog"

Aaron Lee Tasjan: Karma for Cheap

Featured Song: "The Truth is so Hard to Believe"

Tash Sultana: Flow State

Featured Song: "Big Smoke"

Various Artists: King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller

Featured Songs: "Dang Me" and "The Last Word in Lonesome is Me"

Other Notable Releases for Aug. 31:Amos Lee: My New Moon;Madeleine Peyroux: Anthem;Bun B: Return of the Trill;Anna Calvi: Hunter;Idles: Joy as an Act of Resistance;Passenger: Runaway

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.