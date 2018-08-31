© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Playlist: Music From Aretha Franklin's Homegoing

By Ann Powers
Published August 31, 2018 at 2:45 PM CDT
Just like Aretha Franklin, the music at her funeral was uplifting and deeply rooted in gospel.
The world has been reminded of what the phrase "take me to church" really means. The musical offerings at Aretha Franklin's funeral showed the glory of gospel in its many forms, and saw secular performers placing themselves within the context of that fundamental American art form.

Standouts included a barn-burning run by Franklin's teenage friend Shirley Caesar with the genre's current superstar, Tasha Cobbs Leonard; a succinct demonstration by The Clark Sisters of its jazz-inflected signature sound; and star turns by secular artists whose style is deeply rooted in gospel, like Chaka Khan and Fantasia Barrino. Ariana Grande and Faith Hill, both avowed Aretha devotees, did their best to live up to the glory of the moment, and the musical context. A choir gathered in Franklin's name thrilled with classics like the late Walter Hawkins' "Marvelous."

Whatever your beliefs, it's guaranteed that you'll feel lifted by this playlist of songs represented in the service.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Ann Powers
Ann Powers is NPR Music's critic and correspondent. She writes for NPR's music news blog, The Record, and she can be heard on NPR's newsmagazines and music programs.
