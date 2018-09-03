© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Experience The 2018 XPoNential Music Festival On Video

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 3, 2018 at 8:01 AM CDT
Lukas Nelson performing live at the XPoNential Music Festival.
For the last 25 years, in Philadelphia, where we produce World Cafe, has been presenting a three-day music event, the . This year, over the weekend of July 27, 28 and 29, more than 30 bands performed.

Today we bring you highlights from this year, featuring performances from Margo Price, Josh Ritter, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Blind Boys of Alabama, Sunflower Bean, Courtney Marie Andrews, Mondo Cozmo, Hiss Golden Messenger, The National Reserve, NPR Slingshot artists Mt. Joy and Lo Moon, Bermuda Triangle (featuring Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes), Darlingside, Devon Gilfillian, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Jupiter & Okwess, Philadelphia hip-hop group &More and others. Watch these performances in the VuHaus playlist below.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
