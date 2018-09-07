Jason Rosenthal: What Does the Loss Of A Loved One Teach Us About Life?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Dying Well.

About Jason Rosenthal's TED Talk

Before Jason's wife Amy died, she wrote a heartbreaking farewell essay: "You May Want To Marry My Husband." Jason Rosenthal remembers Amy's life — and the lessons he learned from her death.

About Jason Rosenthal

Jason Rosenthal is a lawyer and the executive director of the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation, a nonprofit that funds ovarian cancer research and childhood literacy initiatives. Rosenthal founded the nonprofit in 2017 after his wife, a children's book author, died of ovarian cancer. His TED talk is his response and tribute to the essay his wife, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, wrote in the Modern Love column of the New York Times, called "You May Want to Marry My Husband."

