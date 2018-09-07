New Music Friday For Sep. 7: Eight Albums You Should Hear Now

This week's essential new releases includes Paul McCartney's best album in 20 years, the funk and disco of St. Paul & The Broken Bones, dark and twisted sounds from the rap duo $UICIDEBOY$ and more. All Songs Considered'sRobin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso, Stephen Thompson and Rodney Carmichael.

Featured Albums:

St. Paul & The Broken Bones: Young Sick Camellia

Featured Song: "Got It Bad"

Spiritualized: And Nothing Hurt

Featured Song: "Here It Comes (The Road, Let's Go)"

Shannen Moser: I'll Sing

Featured Song: "Haircut Song"

$SUICIDEBOY$: I Want to Die in New Orleans

Featured Song: "King Tulip"

Paul McCartney: Egypt Station

Featured Song: "Dominoes"

MNEK: Language

Featured Song: "Body"

Mirah: Understanding

Featured Song: "Counting"

Amnesia Scanner: Another Life

Featured Song: "Another Life"

Other notable releases for Sep. 7: Paul Simon: In the Blue Light;Eric Bachmann: No Recover;Seinabo Sey: I'm A Dream;Kandace Spring: Indigo;Estelle: Lovers Rock;Jeff The Brotherhood: Magik Songs;Mothers: Render Another Ugly Method;Steven A. Clark: Where Neon Goes to Die

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.