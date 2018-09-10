Watch Mike Farris, Paul Thorn, The Black Lillies And More Live From AmericanaFest

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters, as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

This year, NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe present the inaugural AmericanaFest Day Stage from The Local in Nashville. Performances will be broadcast on WMOT with video webcasts on NPR Music and World Cafe via VuHaus. Over 25 bands will appear over the five days, plus a live webcast of the Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony On Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT, presented by NPR Music and World Cafe.

Tuesday, Sept. 11 features performances by Mike Farris, Paul Thorn, The Black Lillies and more. Watch all the performances in the player above. The complete schedule (Central Time) is listed below.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

12:00 p.m. Will Hoge

1:00 p.m. Ruston Kelly

2:00 p.m. The Accidentals

3:00 p.m. The Black Lillies

4:00 p.m. Paul Thorn

5:00 p.m. Nicki Bluhm

6:00 p.m. Mike Farris

