Watch Amy Helm, The War And Treaty And Shemekia Copeland Live From AmericanaFest

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 11, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT

Sponsored by the Americana Music Association, the 19th annual Americana Music Festival & Conference features a broad range of music showcases from diverse musicians in alt-country, roots-rock, bluegrass, R&B, blues, folk and singer-songwriters, as well as dozens of day time industry panels.

This year, NPR Music, WMOT and World Cafe present the inaugural AmericanaFest Day Stage from The Local in Nashville. Performances will be broadcast on WMOT with video webcasts on NPR Music and World Cafe via VuHaus. Over 25 bands will appear over the five days, plus a live webcast of the Americana Music Honors & Awards Ceremony On Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT, presented by NPR Music and World Cafe.

The line-up on Wednesday, Sept. 12 features performances by Amy Helm, The War and Treaty, Shemekia Copeland ahead of the The Americana Music Honors & Awards Ceremony. Watch all the performances in the player above. The performanceschedule (Central Time) is listed below.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

12:00 p.m. Amy Helm

1:00 p.m. The War and Treaty

2:00 p.m. Shemekia Copeland

Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: and WXPN's .
