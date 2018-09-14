© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For Sep. 14: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published September 14, 2018 at 5:41 AM CDT
Rapper Noname's <em>Room 25 </em>is our pick for one of the best albums out on Sep. 14.
Rapper Noname's <em>Room 25 </em>is our pick for one of the best albums out on Sep. 14.

This week's run through the essential albums out Sep. 14 includes the first new music from Jump Little Children in 14 years, rapper Noname's incredible follow-up to her 2016 mixtape Telefone, one of the darkest and most distorted albums ever from the band Low, a bit of melancholy and hope from country singer Carrie Underwood and much more.

Featured Albums:

  • Jump Little Children: SPARROW
    Featured Song: "Hand On My Heartache"

  • Low: Double Negative
    Featured Song: "Quorum"

  • Alejandro Escovedo: The Crossing
    Featured Song: "Teenage Luggage"

  • 6lack: East Atlanta Love Letter
    Featured Song: "Pretty Little Fears"

  • Pale Waves: My Mind Makes Noises
    Featured Song: "Black"

  • Noname: Room 25
    Featured Song: "Self"

  • Carrie Underwood: Cry Pretty
    Featured Song: "The Song We Used to Make Love to"

    • Other Notable Releases For Sep. 14:Richard Thompson: 13 Rivers;Paul Weller: True Meanings;Fred Thomas: Aftering;We Were Promised Jetpacks: The More I Sleep The Less I Dream;Orbital: Monsters Exist;The Goon Sax: We're Not Talking;Lyrics Born: Quite A Life;Dilly Dally: Heaven;Black Belt Eagle Scout: Mother of My Children

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Robin Hilton
    Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
    See stories by Robin Hilton