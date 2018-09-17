© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

La Dame Blanche: Hip-Hop Urbano Cubano

By Felix Contreras
Published September 17, 2018 at 8:52 AM CDT
La Dame Blacnhe

It's bee a while since Alt.Latino has published an all Spanish podcast and we were way overdue. And what an artist to start with: La Dame Blanche is a cigar-smoking, classically trained flutist who is making a name for herself as a rapera in the ever expanding and fascinating world of Cuban hip-hop.

La Dame Blanche is a product of Cuba's renowned music academies and in this episode, she explains how she made that transition to include hip-hop in her narration and what it takes to be a triple threat on flute, vocals and Afro Cuban percussion.

She also offers a beat by beat breakdown of how she mixed in vocal references to flamenco into the album's title track "Bajo El Mismo Cielo." In fact, her walk through of half a dozen of songs from newest album are insightful and helpful to understand how Cuban music is evolving in the hands, and voices, of a new generation of Cuban talent.

So dust off your Spanish lesson books or simply enjoy your native language in this special extra edition of Alt.Latino.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
