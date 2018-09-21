Members Of Savages, Yeah Yeah Yeahs And Perfect Pussy Unite For 'Road Trip'

Fay Milton and Ayse Hassan from Savages have a new band, except it's not a band, it's playground for all of their punk friends to rage.

180dB began when Milton met the English DJ Goldie at a political rally. Goldie later shared "Upstart - Road Trip" with Milton, his then-upcoming single with rapper Skepta. He wanted to hear a punk version of the track — Milton was more than game, but the results basically strip everything but the title.

"Road Trip" is the first volley across the punk chasm, with plans for a revolving door of guest musicians on future material from 180dB. The combination of Savages' thundering rhythm section, Perfect Pussy vocalist Meredith Graves and Yeah Yeah Yeahs guitarist Nick Zinner drops a metallic funk-punk bomb-track — Graves spitting like Zach de la Rocha over Zinner's acrobatic riffs and pit-clearing groove.

"Road Trip" is out now viaMidnight Feast.

