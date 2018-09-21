© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch The McCrary Sisters Perform Live

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published September 21, 2018 at 2:02 PM CDT

On Saturday, Sept. 22, World Cafe presents an evening of live music by the The McCrary Sisters, performing a unique style of gospel influenced by classic soul, Americana, blues and R&B.

These performances are part of the project, a yearlong initiative the brings together live performances, radio features and a tracing the story of gospel music's role and influence in contemporary rock, R&B and soul music.

This performance starts at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia.
