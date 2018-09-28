© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Drew Philp: How Can 'Radical Neighborliness' Help Struggling Communities?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published September 28, 2018 at 9:45 AM CDT

Part 5 of theTED Radio Hour episodeBuilding Humane Cities.

About Drew Philp's TED Talk

In 2009, Drew Philp bought an abandoned house in Detroit and worked with neighbors to fix it up. He discovered the power of 'radical neighborliness' to rebuild his struggling neighborhood.

About Drew Philp

Drew Philp is a journalist, screenwriter, and teacher. He chronicled his experience of buying an abandoned house in his book, A $500 House In Detroit: Rebuilding An Abandoned Home And An American City. It won the 2017 Stuard D. and Vernice M. Gross Award for Literature.

Philp's work focuses on inequity in the Midwest. In addition to writing, Philp has hitchhiked across the United States and has taught at prisons, juvenile institutions, and the University of Michigan.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
NPR/TED Staff