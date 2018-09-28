© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For Sept. 28: Seven Albums You Should Hear Now

By Stephen Thompson
Published September 28, 2018 at 4:01 AM CDT
Cher's new ABBA tribute album, <em>Dancing Queen</em>, headlines our list of major Sept. 28 releases.

Robin Hilton is out this week, so we kick off this installment of New Music Friday by blaring some Cher, whose new album of ABBA covers is a must for anyone who flipped out when the singer made her entrance in this summer's Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again. From there, NPR Music's Marissa Lorusso and Lars Gotrich join me to discuss Nile Rodgers & Chic's first album in 26 years; the rousing rock and roll of Restorations and Doe; a victory lap for 86-year-old country legend Loretta Lynn; the ambitious electronic soundscapes of Tim Hecker; and the guest-star-laden return of Marissa Nadler, whose new album features guest vocals from the likes of Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten.

Featured Albums:

  • Cher: Dancing Queen
    Featured Song: "GIMME! GIMME! GIMME! (A Man After Midnight)"

  • Nile Rodgers & Chic: It's About Time
    Featured Song: "Till The World Falls"

  • Restorations: LP5000
    Featured Song: "St."

  • Doe: Grow Into It
    Featured Song: "Labour Like I Do"

  • Loretta Lynn: Wouldn't It Be Great
    Featured Song: "Ruby's Stool"

  • Tim Hecker: Konoyo
    Featured Song: "This Life"

  • Marissa Nadler: For My Crimes
    Featured Song: "For My Crimes"

    • Other Notable Releases For Sept. 28:Kanye West, Yandhi(Sept. 29); Lil Wayne, Tha Carter V (Sept. 27); Logic, Young Sinatra IV; Kode9 & Burial, FABRICLIVE 100; Gouge Away, Burnt Sugar; Horrendous, Idol; Cumulus, Comfort World; Lala Lala, The Lamb; GØGGS, Pre Strike Sweep; Cypress Hill, Elephants on Acid; José James, Lean on Me; Mudhoney, Digital Garbage; Original Soundtrack, Rick and Morty

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
