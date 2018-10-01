Elton John's Story Teased With Surreal Fantasy In 'Rocketman' Trailer

The staccato piano hits like concentrated bursts of firework, ambient tones stretching out the drama with dialogue: "There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is. Where there is darkness, there is no you." Yup, it's a trailer for music biopic, all right, but cut with scenes of surreal fantasy. Enter: Rocketman.

Taron Egerton stars as Elton John in a movie directed by Dexter Fletcher, who, yes, also took over the reigns for Bohemian Rhapsody (the Queen biopic) once Bryan Singer left. Rocketman — developed by the rocket man himself — has gone through a number of directors (Michael Gracey) and lead actors (Justin Timberlake and Tom Hardy) since it was announced in 2012, but Egerton looks pretty smashing in big glasses and glittery outfits. Oh, and that's him singing, too. (You may know his voice as Johnny the singing gorilla in the 2016 animated film Sing).

Due out summer 2019, Rocketman also features Bryce Dallas Howard as John's mother, Jamie Bell as John's collaborator Bernie Taupin and Richard Madden as John Reid, Elton John's onetime lover and longtime manager.

