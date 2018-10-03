© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

St. Vincent Sets 'Masseduction' To Piano In A New Take On 'Savior'

By Brie Martin
Published October 3, 2018 at 10:54 AM CDT
St. Vincent has reimagined 2017's <em>MASSEDUCTION </em>for<em> </em>forthcoming release <em>MassEductation</em>, out Oct. 12 on Loma Vista.
Fans of St. Vincent's 2017 album Masseductionare about to hear its songs in a new light, starting with a stripped-down version of "Savior." Swapping synths for piano, "Savior" now showcases Annie Clark's vocal range while tapping into the original's darker, more plaintive undercurrents.

The song comes as a taste of MassEducation,a new version of Masseductionthat pairs Clark's resonant voice with Doveman's Thomas Bartlett on piano. Intimate and focused, the reworked songs were performed and recorded in two days at Manhattan's Reservoir Studios. A handwritten letter by Clark sets the scene for this process: "Thomas and I faced each other — him, hunched over a grand piano, me, curled on a couch."

Clark suggests that it's the impromptu collaboration with Bartlett that lends the songs a new dimension. She describes the new record as "two dear friends playing songs together with the kind of secret understanding one can only get through endless nights in New York City."

MassEducationcomes out Oct. 12 on Loma Vista Recordings.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: October 15, 2018 at 11:00 PM CDT
An earlier version of this story misidentified the studio where St. Vincent recorded MassEducation as Electric Lady Studio. It is Reservoir Studios.
