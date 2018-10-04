© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Watch Yo-Yo Ma Perform 'Song Of The Birds' Live In The Studio

KCRW | By Jason Bentley
Published October 4, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT

Yo-Yo Ma is one of the greatest cellists of all time. His relationship with the music of Bach is widely known, but he paid tribute to another artist during his set: Pablo Casals. The Spanish cellist discovered the Bach suites in a music store in 1890 and brought them to modern attention. Yo-Yo covered Pablo's "Song of the Birds" during his live set and it was something special. Enjoy the performance.

Jason Bentley
