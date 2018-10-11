© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Every Single '90s Reference In Charli XCX & Troye Sivan's '1999' Video

By Lars Gotrich
Published October 11, 2018 at 12:57 PM CDT

Wow, so I knew every single reference in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's club-ready, '90s-packed "1999" video. It's a pop cultural knowledge deeply embedded in my soul, and it's with a mixture of pride and embarrassment that I present to you, for journalism, every Spice Girl, Backstreet Boy and chat window from memory.

  • AOL Instant Messenger

  • Charli as Steve Jobs and turtleneck posing with an iMac G3

  • Charli as Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in TLC's "Waterfalls" video

  • Charli as Rose, Troye as Jack in Titanic

  • Charli as all five Spice Girls in the "Say You'll Be There" video

  • Charli as New Radicals' Gregg Alexander, complete with Skechers and bucket hat

  • Troye as all of the Backstreet Boys in the "I Want It That Way" video

  • Troye as Eminem in "The Real Slim Shady" video

  • Charli covered in rose petals, a la Angela Hayes in American Beauty

  • Charli as Rose McGowan, Troye as Marylin Manson at the 1998 VMAs

  • Charli and Troye as Sims characters

  • Charli in Aqua's "Barbie Girl" video

  • The Ooga Chaka Baby on a Geocities-style homepage

  • Charli as Trinity, Troye as Neo in The Matrix

  • Troye as frosted, Ramen-curls Justin Timberlake circa N*SYNC

  • Charli inThe Blair Witch Project

  • Hanes Her Way

  • Water-proof wrist watches

  • Nokia cell phones

  • Surge soda

  • eBay, Nickelodeon, Bubbalicious gum, Beanie Babies, Netscape logos

  • AOL's "goodbye" sign-off

    • Thank you for coming to my TED Talk, or whatever the late '90s version of a TED Talk would have been.

    Lars Gotrich
