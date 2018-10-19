New Music Friday For Oct. 19: 8 Albums You Should Hear Now
On this week's sprint through the best new releases we've got irresistible earworms from Peter Bjorn & John, the deep soul of PHONY PPL, Esperanza Spalding's mind-bending songcraft and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Nate Chinen of WBGO, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they breakdown the best albums out on Oct. 19.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "Shame"
Featured Song: "Gut Feeling"
Featured Song: "on everythinG iii love."
Featured Song: "Halloween Theme"
Featured Song: "Natural Skin Deep"
Featured Song: "The Glory Goes"
Featured Song: "Children Power"
Featured Song: "With Others"
Other Notable Releases for Oct. 19: Papercuts: Parallel Universe Blues;Cloud Nothings:Last Building Burning;Becky Warren: Undesirable
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.