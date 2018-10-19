© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

New Music Friday For Oct. 19: 8 Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton
Published October 19, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Elle King's sophomore full-length <em>Shake the Spirit </em>is on our short list for the best albums out on Oct. 19.
On this week's sprint through the best new releases we've got irresistible earworms from Peter Bjorn & John, the deep soul of PHONY PPL, Esperanza Spalding's mind-bending songcraft and more. All Songs Considered's Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers, Lars Gotrich, Nate Chinen of WBGO, Sidney Madden and Stephen Thompson as they breakdown the best albums out on Oct. 19.

Featured Albums:

  • Elle King: Shake the Spirit
    Featured Song: "Shame"

  • Peter Bjorn & John: Darker Days
    Featured Song: "Gut Feeling"

  • PHONY PPL: mō'zā-ik.
    Featured Song: "on everythinG iii love."

  • John Carpenter: Halloween (2018 Soundtrack)
    Featured Song: "Halloween Theme"

  • Neneh Cherry: Broken Politics
    Featured Song: "Natural Skin Deep"

  • Will Oldham: Songs of Love and Horror
    Featured Song: "The Glory Goes"

  • Yoko Ono: Warzone
    Featured Song: "Children Power"

  • Esperanza Spalding: 12 Little Spells
    Featured Song: "With Others"

    • Other Notable Releases for Oct. 19: Papercuts: Parallel Universe Blues;Cloud Nothings:Last Building Burning;Becky Warren: Undesirable

