Fresh off spending two weeks on Nantucket at a songwriting workshop, Denver-based singer-songwriter and NPR Slingshot artist Brent Cowles performs live at WGBH's Fraser Performance Studio. After achieving minor success with the band You Me & Apollo, Cowles recently set out on a solo career.

SET LIST:

"Lift Me Up (Leave Me Here)"

"The Fold"

"Keep Moving"

"How to Be Okay Alone"

Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit .