Arts & Culture

New Mix: Tarriona 'Tank' Ball, J. Fernandez, Tiny Ruins, Koda And More

By Robin Hilton,
Bob BoilenBrie Martin
Published October 23, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Clockwise from upper left: Tiny Ruins, J. Fernandez, SASAMI, Monica Martin, Papercuts, Koda
This week's essential mix includes songs of letting go, of healing, moving on and finding a deeper appreciation for the wonder of life. Tarriona "Tank" Ball (of the 2017 Tiny Desk Contest-winning band Tank And The Bangas) offers a surprising and beautiful take on the sentimental 1938 classic "I'll Be Seeing You." The psych-pop multi-instrumentalist (and former All Songs Consideredintern) J. Fernandez tries to calm his irrational anxieties on the song "Common Sense." And Monica Martin of the band Phox examines the cruelty of denial and staying in a broken relationship.

Also on the show: The San Francisco-based band Papercuts turns a joke about "Clean Living" into a metaphor for the empty promises of quick fixes; the artist known as SASAMI dreams of reuniting with a lost love when the time is right; Jordan Sudak, who writes and records as Koda, digs deep into inconvenient truths; and Hollie Fullbrook of the band Tiny Ruins reveals the incredible story behind her new song "Olympic Girls."

But first, Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton take a moment to consider the possibility that every little thing is alive.

Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
Brie Martin
