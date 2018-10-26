© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now

By Robin Hilton,
Ann PowersStephen Thompson
Published October 26, 2018 at 4:00 AM CDT
Nao's sophomore full-length <em>Saturn </em>is on our shortlist for the best albums out on Oct. 26.
This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of NAO, singer Julia Holter's mind-blowing masterpiece Aviary,and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best full-length releases out on Oct. 26.

Featured Albums:

  • Oh Pep! I Wasn't Only Thinking of You
    Featured Song: "25"

  • Robyn: Honey
    Featured Song: "Human Being"

  • Ty Segall: Fudge Sandwich
    Featured Song: "Hit It and Quit It"

  • Nao: Saturn
    Featured Song: "Love Supreme"

  • Laura Gibson: Goners
    Featured Song: "Domestication"

  • Julia Holter: Aviary
    Featured Song: Voce Simul

  • Maggie Roche: Where Do I Come From?
    Featured Song: "Stayin' Home"

  • David Crosby: Here If You Listen
    Featured Song: "1967"

    • Other notable releases for Oct. 26:Thom Yorke: Suspiria;Ian Sweet: Crush Crusher;Georgia Ann Muldrow: Overload;Black Eyed Peas: Masters of the Sun Vol. 1;Miya Folick: Premonitions;Homeboy Sandman: Humble Pi;Devon Church: We Are Inextricable;Tasha: Alone at Last;Joji: Ballads 1

