New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now

This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of NAO, singer Julia Holter's mind-blowing masterpiece Aviary,and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best full-length releases out on Oct. 26.

Featured Albums:

Oh Pep! I Wasn't Only Thinking of You

Featured Song: "25"

Robyn: Honey

Featured Song: "Human Being"

Ty Segall: Fudge Sandwich

Featured Song: "Hit It and Quit It"

Nao: Saturn

Featured Song: "Love Supreme"

Laura Gibson: Goners

Featured Song: "Domestication"

Julia Holter: Aviary

Featured Song: Voce Simul

Maggie Roche: Where Do I Come From?

Featured Song: "Stayin' Home"

David Crosby: Here If You Listen

Featured Song: "1967"

Other notable releases for Oct. 26:Thom Yorke: Suspiria;Ian Sweet: Crush Crusher;Georgia Ann Muldrow: Overload;Black Eyed Peas: Masters of the Sun Vol. 1;Miya Folick: Premonitions;Homeboy Sandman: Humble Pi;Devon Church: We Are Inextricable;Tasha: Alone at Last;Joji: Ballads 1

