New Music Friday For Oct. 26: The 8 Albums You Should Hear Now
This week's batch of essential new albums includes Robyn's melancholy return to the dance floor, rock-and-roll madness from Ty Segall, the otherworldly voice of NAO, singer Julia Holter's mind-blowing masterpiece Aviary,and more. Host Robin Hilton is joined by NPR Music's Ann Powers and Stephen Thompson as they run through the best full-length releases out on Oct. 26.
Featured Albums:
Featured Song: "25"
Featured Song: "Human Being"
Featured Song: "Hit It and Quit It"
Featured Song: "Love Supreme"
Featured Song: "Domestication"
Featured Song: Voce Simul
Featured Song: "Stayin' Home"
Featured Song: "1967"
Other notable releases for Oct. 26:Thom Yorke: Suspiria;Ian Sweet: Crush Crusher;Georgia Ann Muldrow: Overload;Black Eyed Peas: Masters of the Sun Vol. 1;Miya Folick: Premonitions;Homeboy Sandman: Humble Pi;Devon Church: We Are Inextricable;Tasha: Alone at Last;Joji: Ballads 1
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.