Arts & Culture

Stella Donnelly On World Cafe

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published November 1, 2018 at 2:17 PM CDT

Stella Donnelly may win the World Cafe award for least high maintenance and largest musical impact. She came in with her guitar, a big warm smile and a totally unassuming personality, and asked if we had a room she could use for a quick vocal warm-up. OK, sure. Ten minutes later, she emerged, plugged in her guitar and delivered a flawless one-take performance with the kind of vocal control they could write singing textbooks about, and the kind of clever and poignant words that make you want to read the lyric sheet after.

In her songs and in-person, Donnelly is charming, generous and funny. She's also unafraid to speak up about serious topics – you'll hear her perform a powerful song written before the #MeToo movement about the harmful impact of the term "boys will be boys," and a new song, "Beware Of The Dogs," about the injustices faced by First Nations people in Australia, where she's based. Donnelly grew up between Australia (where her dad is from) and Wales, her mom's birthplace.

Donnelly's debut EP, Thrush Metal,came out last year in Australia and was reissued in the U.S. this year. She started us off with a live rendition of her song "Mean to Me." Hear it all in the audio player above.

Arts & Culture
Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well asseveral prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as aproducer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
