Strut Your Stuff To Arctic Flowers' Gloomy 'One Step'

For nearly a decade, Arctic Flowers' members have mined the identifiably gloomy sound attached to Siouxsie Sioux and Joy Division. But with each record, the Portland band has carved out its own identity through Stan Wright's whiplash riffs and Alex Carroccio's forceful howl. Straight to the Hunter, the band's third full-length album, once again expands and refocuses a punk sound that's made for dark corners.

Not many post-punk bands will throw down a four-on-the-floor drum kick for those about to rock, but then, not many post-punk bands are like Arctic Flowers. Cliff Martin's drum kick gives "One Step" a little bit of an AC/DC strut, but it's struck against a floating guitar melody and Lee Lawrence's pronounced bass line. The result is a boot-stompin', funereal rocker set for end times — or just the end of the night. We salute you.

Straight to the Hunter comes out Nov. 30 viaArctic Flower(U.S.) and(Europe).

