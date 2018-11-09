© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Tyler, The Creator And Sufjan Stevens Record New Holiday Songs — Just Not Together

By Stephen Thompson
Published November 9, 2018 at 10:30 AM CST
Left to right: The Grinch, Sufjan Stevens.
Left to right: The Grinch, Sufjan Stevens.

Sufjan Stevens has made holiday music integral to his catalog, even going so far as to release box sets of Christmas songs in 2006 and 2012. Tyler, The Creator is newer to the game, but he does contribute two high-profile songs to the soundtrack for Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, out today. (Hear his take on "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" here.) And, while you probably shouldn't listen to Stevens' "Lonely Man of Winter" and Tyler's "I Am the Grinch" simultaneously, you could do worse than to take them in back to back. The season contains multitudes, after all.

Stevens' holiday songs typically come in two settings: suffocating, painfully manicured ache and madcap whimsy. As its title suggests, "Lonely Man of Winter" leans more toward the former than the latter, especially in a stately arrangement that only briefly finds room for sleigh bells. But the song, a long-sought rarity he'd originally composed and recorded in 2007, is more wistful than dour, as Stevens sings of a desire to shake off seasonal melancholy and step out into the world. (You can also hear a busily floaty new remix of the song by Doveman, with additional vocals by Melissa Mary O'Hearn.)

As for "I Am the Grinch," it's considerably less introspective, though Tyler does reflect on his antipathy toward Christmas — that counts, I suppose. But it isappealingly bonkers, as the rapper leans into the playfulness of his ever-evolving persona without sacrificing a sinister side. If you come to "I Am the Grinch" expecting an awkward attempt at hip-hop/movie-theme synergy — like, say, the "Whoomp! There It Is" remake with The Addams Family — you're especially likely to come away impressed with the unpredictable sonic adventurousness and buoyant spirit of it all. And if nothing else, it's hard not to chuckle every time the backing vocalists sing, "You're so problematic."

Dr. Seuss' The Grinchis in theaters today. Proceeds from the release of "Lonely Man of Winter" benefit JACK; clickherefor more information on both the charity and the song.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
See stories by Stephen Thompson