Exclusive: 'Friday Black,' 'There There' And More Longlisted For Aspen Words Prize
The Aspen Institute has announced this year's nominees for its annual prize — 16 titles (including several short story collections and quite a few debut authors) that, in the Institute's words, address "a vital contemporary issue."
The topics these books cover may seem familiar if you follow the news, Aspen Words executive director Adrienne Brodeur said in a statement. "Gun violence, immigration, police brutality, Native American culture — but fiction allows us to examine these issues with more compassion." Brodeur says she hopes the list will get these books into readers' hands, "while also sparking meaningful dialogue around some of our greatest challenges today."
Last year's inaugural prize went to Mohsin Hamid, for Exit West, his powerful novel about migration, refugees, love and loss.
The Institute has partnered with NPR to announce this year's list, as well as the finalists in February. Five judges — including National Book Award nominee Dorothy Allison and Whiting Award winner Samrat Upadhyay — will pick the finalists and the winner of the $35,000 prize, which will be revealed in April at a ceremony in New York City.
You can find the nominees here — or simply scroll down for the list, with links to our coverage.
Friday Black
Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Boat People
Sharon Bala
A Lucky Man: Stories
Jamel Brinkley
America is Not the Heart
Elaine Castillo
Brother
David Chariandy
Gun Love
Jennifer Clement
Freshwater
Akwaeke Emezi
Small Country
Gaël Faye
Where the Dead Sit Talking
Brandon Hobson
An American Marriage
Tayari Jones
The Incendiaries
R.O. Kwon
Severance
Ling Ma
Bring Out the Dog: Stories
Will Mackin
There There
Tommy Orange
If You See Me, Don't Say Hi: Stories
Neel Patel
Heads of the Colored People
Nafissa Thompson-Spires
