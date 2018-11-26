© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Hot Pot, Curry And Sushi: How America Celebrated Thanksgiving

By Malaka Gharib
Published November 26, 2018 at 3:34 PM CST
Last week, I asked people of color to share photos and stories of their multicultural Thanksgivings. And dang — y'all delivered! On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, we received over 1,500 submissions to the call out.

A Vietnamese-American shared the black wood ear mushrooms about to be stuffed into spring rolls. An Indian-American shared a silver platter of vegetarian stews and curries. A Korean-American shared her table, covered in sushi, kimbap and mandu — plus mashed potatoes, of course!

That's just the tip of the iceberg. Get ready to drool (and crave Thanksgiving all over again) with these colorful meals from across America.

Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.
