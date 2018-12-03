© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Vote For Your Favorite Albums Of 2018

By Robin Hilton
Published December 3, 2018 at 4:00 AM CST

Note: Voting has closed for this poll.Check back on Thursday, Dec. 13 for the results.

What are your five favorite albums (or EPs) that came out in 2018? Using the form below, write in and rank the five releases you loved most this year. Your No. 1 favorite album/EP goes in the first space, your second-favorite in the second, and so on. We'll tally the votes and share the results here on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Check back later this week for NPR Music's Top 50 Albums and Top 100 Songs. Our All Songs Considered Year-In-Review roundtable is now online.

Arts & CultureNPR News
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
