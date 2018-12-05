© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Novelist And 'Book Matchmaker' Tayari Jones Shares Her Favorite Books Of 2018

By Ailsa Chang
Published December 5, 2018 at 3:29 PM CST
<strong><a href="https://apps.npr.org/best-books-2018/">Click here to browse more than 300 recommended titles in NPR's 2018 Book Concierge.</a></strong>

Tayari Jones says there are two things to consider as a book matchmaker: "You have to match what you think your friend would like to read, with what you think your friend should read — and you have to make a Venn diagram of that," she says.

Ahead of the holidays this year, All Things Consideredis inviting writers to talk about the books they'll be gifting to friends and family. Here's the list that Jones, author of An American Marriage, has compiled for her loved ones.

For more reading recommendations,visit the NPR 2018 Book Concierge— more than 300 titles, hand-picked by NPR staff and book critics.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
