© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Doyle Bramhall II On World Cafe

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published December 10, 2018 at 2:33 PM CST
Doyle Bramhall II performs live at WXPN's Free At Noon Concert, recorded live for this World Cafe Session.
Doyle Bramhall II performs live at WXPN's Free At Noon Concert, recorded live for this World Cafe Session.

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II is a musicians' musician. He's worked with with Sheryl Crow, T-Bone Burnett, Willie Nelson, John Legend, Greg Allman, Norah Jones, Allan Toussaint and Michelle N'degllecello, and served as musical director for Roger Waters in the early '00s before partnering extensively with Eric Clapton. Those are some credentials.

Listening to Doyle's latest album Shades, and you can hear the elasticity of his talent. Be it his incredibly strong voice or the dizzying array of guitar licks at his disposal, especially considering the unique way he plays guitar. Doyle is left-handed, and plays a guitar strung for a right-handed player, upside down.

Doyle's as thoughtful as he is talented, so it was a pleasure to talk to an artist who excelled at being the "left-hand man" for some of the biggest and best. This session starts with "Everything You Need" from the stage of World Cafe Live in Philadelphia. Hear it in the player.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.

Arts & Culture
Stephen Kallao
See stories by Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
See stories by John Myers