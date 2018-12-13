© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Kurt Vile On World Cafe

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
John Myers
Published December 13, 2018 at 10:16 AM CST
Kurt Vile
Kurt Vile

Kurt Vile's song "Loading Zones" is in my head. It's a song about Kurt's adventures driving around Philadelphia. In particular, I've been thinking the last few minutes, wherein he repeats this line over and over: "I park for free."I parked for free. Until I didn't.

On the day of this conversation, my car was sitting in an impound lot, courtesy of the Philadelphia Parking Authority. So, it was one of the many things I needed to talk to Kurt about. But the most important topic was Kurt's latest album,Bottle It In. It's an album recorded over the course of a few years on the road, including while he was touring with Courtney Barnett for their collaboration, Lotta Sea Lice.

There are few people who can spin a tale like Kurt, and it shows on this new record. It's as if he dreamed up these lyrics on the spot. He's indie's great freestyle master. It's evident on the gargantuan, sprawling and epic tale, "Bassackwards." We start this session with a live version of that song and more. Hear it in the player.

Stephen Kallao
John Myers
Since 2017, John Myers has been the producer of NPR's World Cafe, which is produced by WXPN at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Previously he spent about eight years working on the other side of Philly at WHYY as a producer on the staff of Fresh Air with Terry Gross. John was also a member of the team of public radio veterans recruited to develop original programming for Audible and has worked extensively as a freelance producer. His portfolio includes work for the Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, The Association for Public Art and the radio documentary, Going Black: The Legacy of Philly Soul Radio. He's taught radio production to preschoolers and college students and, in the late 90's, spent a couple of years traveling around the country as a roadie for the rock band Huffamoose.
