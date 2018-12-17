Big Band Holiday Cheer With The Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Wynton Marsalis is back with lively arrangements of holiday classics like "Jingle Bells" and "White Christmas." Catherine Russell joins the orchestra as a guest vocalist.

PERFORMERS

Wynton Marsalis (music director, trumpet), Greg Gisbert (trumpet), Kenny Rampton (trumpet), Marcus Printup (trumpet), Vincent Gardner (trombone), Chris Crenshaw (trombone), Sam Chess (trombone), Sherman Irby (alto saxophone), Ted Nash (alto saxophone), Victor Goines (tenor saxophone), Walter Blanding (tenor saxophone), Paul Nedzela (baritone saxophone), James Chirillo (guitar), Dan Nimmer (piano), Carlos Henriquez (bass), Marion Felder (drums), Catherine Russell (vocals).

SET LIST

"White Christmas" (Irving Berlin) arranged by Victor Goines

"What Will Santa Claus Say (When He Finds Everybody Swingin'?)" (Louis Prima) arranged by Chris Crenshaw

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane) arranged by Victor Goines

"Brazilian Sleigh Bells" (Percy Faith) arranged by Carlos Henriquez

"Here Comes Santa Claus" (Gene Autry) arranged by Walter Blanding

"Cool Yule" (Steve Allen) arranged by Sherman Irby

"Jingle Bells" (James Lord Pierpont) arranged by Ernie Wilkins

