© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Our Listeners Speak Up: Your Best Of 2018

By Felix Contreras,
Jasmine Garsd
Published December 21, 2018 at 2:54 PM CST
Just a little of our year's worth of listening.
Just a little of our year's worth of listening.

Our listeners have big ears.

You have always helped expand the reach and scope of Alt.Latinowith a constant stream of notes and messages that say, "Hey, I just heard a band you should know!" And it comes to a head at the end of the year when you share some of your favorites.

It's also always nice to listen to music with friends — and this week we welcome back our dear friend and former co-host Jasmine Garsd, who will be contributing to the show on a semi-regular basis in 2019. She brought some of her own picks and so many funny moments that our faces still hurt from laughing.

Laughter, great music, wonderful friends — what more could you want? Enjoy the holidays in whatever way you celebrate. We'll see you in 2019.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host ofAlt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Jasmine Garsd
See stories by Jasmine Garsd