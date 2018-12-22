A World Cafe Holiday: Sharon Jones, Jack Johnson, Betty Wright And More

Over the years, we've had a number of guests in the studio to celebrate the holidays. Bringing their Christmas spirit and spreading musical cheer, some of our favorite musical performances have been recorded during the most wonderful time of the year. In this special edition of World Cafe, you'll hear performances all recorded in the World Cafe studios — from Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings and The Brian Setzer Orchestra to Pink Martini's version of "We Three Kings," and holiday classics by Jack Johnson and The Polyphonic Spree. Other featured performances include Tracey Thorn singing a gorgeous version of Joni Mitchell's "River," The Preservation Hall Jazz Band adding some New Orleans flavor into the mix with its swinging soulful rendition of "Please Come Home For Christmas" and Betty Wright's cover of "This Christmas."

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from World Cafe!

