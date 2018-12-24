© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

JD McPherson Has The Ugly Sweater Blues

XPN | By Stephen Kallao,
Kimberly Junod
Published December 24, 2018 at 7:02 AM CST
JD McPherson
JD McPherson

Explaining Christmas to someone who's never heard of it is a strange proposition. As our guest and old friend JD McPherson puts it, there's a tree in your living room, a strange man's walking around your house at midnight eating cookies, and then you get clothes.

I imagine it's an even stranger proposition to write an album of modern Christmas originals. Christmas means so many different things to so many people, and the differences matter: Is your audience children or adults, religious or not? Are they jaded? Feeling humorous? Maybe sentimental? You've got a lot of options.

JD McPherson, however, is up for it, even if that means dragging a Christmas tree into a recording studio in May. The new album Socks is his take on the most wonderful time of the year, and it's equal parts earnest, loving, and irreverent. It's a bit like our conversation here — where we talk all things sweaters, socks, and the best Christmas gift he ever received. Hear the session in the player above.

Stephen Kallao
Kimberly Junod
