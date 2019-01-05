Love Airline Food? United Has The Cookbook Just For You

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

An airline food cookbook sounds just about as promising as an album of great moments from public radio fundraisers. But United's publishing a cookbook of recipes inspired by some of the meals served in United's Polaris international business class. It's a joint project between United and The Trotter Project, a nonprofit group.

But if you want to provide a truly authentic airline dining experience at home, make your guests stand in separate boarding lines in the hallway for half an hour before they can sit down. Make them sit in small, confining seats with their knees up to their chin and tell them, well, if they want more room, they'll just have to pay for it. Put their seats next to the bathroom and have a line of other guests open and close the accordion door all night. Bon appetit.

