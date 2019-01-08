© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Rubblebucket Break Up... And Don't Break Up

XPN | By Talia Schlanger,
Kimberly Junod
Published January 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM CST

Kalmia Traver describes the unique circumstances of making Rubblebucket's latest album, Sun Machine,with Alex Toth, who she met in college over 15 years ago.

"We started out as romantic partners at the beginning of the album and then we weren't anymore by the end," Traver says.

The two brass musicians and singers perform live and share their story, which includes Kal fighting cancer, Alex getting sober and a break-up ritual so unique and so thoughtful, it's unlike anything we've heard. Hear the band's entire studio session in the audio player.

