Priests Announces New Album 'The Seduction Of Kansas' And Shares Title Track

In 2017, Washington D.C. band Priests released its debut full-length, Nothing Feels Natural, one of our favorite albums of that year. Today, the band announces its follow-up, called The Seduction of Kansas, out in April via the band's own Sister Polygon Records.

The title track — and its accompanying video directed by singer Katie Alice Greer — is a reminder of what makes the band's sharp, cerebral music so exciting. "The Seduction of Kansas" follows in Priests' tradition of reckoning with complex questions about identity — especially national identity — through minute details; via a press release, the band says it illustrates "Kansas' potent place in our national imagination." (It also proves that Greer can sing "Applebee's" more seductively than perhaps anyone else making music today.)

On the album, the band's core trio (Greer, drummer Daniele Daniele and guitarist G.L. Jaguar) is joined by multi-instrumentalist Janel Leppin, who collaborated on songwriting with the band and played bass. The band also worked with producer John Congleton, recording for two weeks at his studio in Dallas. And should you need a reading list to accompany your anticipation, the band mentions some intriguing references for the album, including Chris Kraus' essay "Pay Attention" and Eileen Myles' The New F*** You to The Twilight Zone.

The Seduction of Kansasis out April 8 viaSister Polygon Records.

